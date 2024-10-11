Victoria Monet and Stormzy appear to be the next big couple in music.

On October 11, pictures of the music superstars kissing began to circulate around social media. The pictures captured are from London's Heathrow Airport and show them enjoying a warm embrace as they share a passionate kiss.

Stormzy spotted kissing US singer Victoria Monet 👀 pic.twitter.com/0xnKJlRoz2 — TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 QUESTION MARK ❓ (@MusicConnoisseu) October 11, 2024

According to a source from The Sun, the new couple is apparently "smitten" with each other.

"Both Stormzy and Victoria looked absolutely smitten with each other. They kissed and when he hugged her he picked her up in the air," the source said.

"It seems like he is in a great place after his split from Maya," they added.

Stormzy was previously dating Love Island host Maya Jama. The former couple got together in 2014 before they announced that they had split for good in July. While they endured hardships in the past, like when they broke up in 2019 before rekindling their love last year, sources told The Sun that Jama was not ready to settle down.

"They ultimately broke up so they wouldn't waste each other's time. They are at totally different places in their lives." the source said.

Monet also endured a breakup this year. She and fitness trainer John Gaines called it quits earlier this year before officially announcing their split in September.

In a statement to her X account, Monet said that they have been "avoiding a formal statement" about the split, but decided to make the announcement after facing "questions" about their relationship.

She revealed that they had actually split up 10 months before the announcement was made and have since been trying to focus on their child, 2-year-old daughter, Hazel.

"We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship. Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore," she said.

Monet also noted that there had not been any infidelity in the relationship. She thanked family and supporters for "love, care and concern" during this time.

Monet had previously expressed an interest in marrying Gaines. In an interview with Essence, she said it was "the plan, for sure."

They kept their relationship quiet before announcing that they were expecting their first baby together in December 2020.