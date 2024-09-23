Victoria Monet Details Why She Split From John Gaines

Victoria Monet and fitness trainer John Gaines have called it quits.

In a post to her Twitter on September 23, Monet shared that they are no longer a couple. They said that they have been "avoiding a formal statement" about the split, but decided to make the announcement after facing "questions" about their relationship as well as "extremely false accusations of our origin story."

The couple actually split 10 months ago and have since been trying to focus on their child, 2-year-old daughter, Hazel.

"We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship. Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore," Monet said.

She noted that there was not any infidelity in the relationship.

"We still think the world of each other and operate with love in every interaction for our family. We have an incredible daughter to raise for life and that is undoubtedly our number 1 priority forever. No relationship status can remove or replace that fact. We are committed to doing the inner work and trust that God will place us both where we belong in due time," Monet continued.

She thanked family and supporters for "love, care and concern" during this time.

"Please allow us the peace and space to maintain a safe and happy environment to continue to co-parent to the best of our ability for Hazel! We plan to remain a family regardless of our public facing title, so please when you see us together with Hazel, be understanding and gentle. We appreciate you all for hearing us out and hope to be kept in your well intentioned prayers," Monet added.

She and Gaines kept their relationship relatively quiet before announcing that they were expecting their first baby together in December 2020. Gaines starred in Monet's video for her song "Moment" earlier that year.

In 2021, Monet shared that she and Gaines had every intention of marrying. When asked if that was the plan by Essence, she said it was "the plan, for sure."

"We're completely in love and enjoying our new chapter ... [Hazel has] really got him wrapped around her finger, and I've seen him change in ways that I know he didn't expect. She's growing us up," Monet added.

Earlier this year, the couple made a public appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where they were joined by their daughter on the red carpet.