Victoria Monét Proclaims She's "Newly Single" After Kissing Rapper Stormzy

Grammy-winning songstress Victoria Monét is in her single era and loving every second of it, according to her latest TikTok.

Backstage during her interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 35-year-old lipsynced to her newest single "DickAtNight." A raunchy Christmas jingle off her recently released JAGUAR II Deluxe album, the line "I'm newly single anyway" particularly stood out.

"IM NEWLY SINGLE ANYWAYYYYY 🎶"



Captioning the TikTok "IM NEWLY SINGLE ANYWAYYYYY," it's clear the "On My Mama" singer wanted to address the Stormzy rumors while promoting the song. She was recently spotted sharing a goodbye kiss with the British rapper Stormzy, who called it quits with TV host Maya Jama this past summer.

Monét and her ex,John Gaines, confirmed their split in late September, issuing a joint statement on social media: "We spent the last 10 months trying to respectfully and privately navigate the fact that we are no longer in a relationship. Though we still completely adore and respect each other, we are not a couple anymore."

The two are co-parents to 3-year-old daughter, Hazel Gaines, hoping to mend the relationship for the sake of their family. Revealing that their relationship "simply didn't work out and that's OK," Monét seems to be leaning into singlehood and celebrating her newfound independence.