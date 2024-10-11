Why GloRilla's Unexpected Gospel Track With Kirk Franklin Is Being Blasted as 'Immoral'

Memphis rapper GloRilla has officially released her debut project, GLORIOUS.

Nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, fans have long anticipated her first full-length project, and it surely does not disappoint. Comprised of 15 tracks, features range from SexyyRed to Megan Thee Stallion to T-Pain. However, social media was perplexed at the Kirk Franklin-assisted gospel single, "RAIN DOWN ON ME."

GloRilla, best known for her viral single "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," showed no signs of integrating religious themes into her artistic work. But while the pivoting towards Christian R&B wasn't necessarily expected, it certainly isn't unheard of. Renowned gospel singer and choir director Kirk Franklin has collaborated with rappers like Lil Baby and Trip Lee, amongst many more. His work revolutionized the boundaries between hip-hop and gospel, proving both genres can not only co-exist but even integrate.

Beyond Franklin, the track also features gospel artists Maverick City Music, Kierra Sheard, and Chandler Moore. "Feelin' like I'm God's favoritе, and that's the best feeling evеr / Rain down on me Father God, I won't use an umbrella" sings GloRilla alongside Franklin and a supporting choir.

Many devout Christians have found the feature to be an immoral move, rebuking any self-proclaimed gospel artists for featuring on a project that centers sexual themes.

You can’t feature in an album that promotes immorality, sexual perversion etc with artists who promote the same and claim to be ministering.

Enough of shying away from the truth.

It’s a great deception to think that this is how you can “reach the unsaved”.

It’s doing more harm… — Joshua Mike-Bamiloye (@jay_mikee) October 9, 2024

The track, however, is better than you may expect. It's the perfect union of gospel and hip-hop, not sacrificing GloRilla's signature trap sound or masterful lyricism for a meaningful, Godly message. "Watch over my family, Lord, and watch over all of my partners / And even though he hate me, Lord, watch over my baby father / Watch over my haters, they the ones that make me go the hardest / I just want us all to win, I just want us all to prosper" the track continues.

The positive critical reception so far could encourage GloRilla to continue taking musical risks, as she climbs the female rap ladder and claims her reign.