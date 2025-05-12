Kanye West Faces Sparks Outrage for Oversharing, Violating Daughter North's Right of Privacy: 'We Ain't Wanna Know That'

Kanye West is facing backlash on social media after disclosing personal health details about his 12-year-old daughter, North West, during a recent live stream.

In the livestream, West claimed that North has dyslexia and digestive issues.

The comments have not been confirmed, and many online are accusing the rapper of violating his daughter's privacy.

"We ain't wanna know that. Why you embarrassing her," one Instagram user wrote in a post by The Neighborhood Talk. Another user added, "Why is he sharing his daughter's bodily issues to the public? I feel so bad for his children. One day they'll sublet upon all that he has said/done and it's going to hurt them."

The remarks come amid an ongoing series of controversies surrounding West, including public disputes with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over custody and the release of his recent song titled "Heil Hitler," which has drawn widespread condemnation.

West's oversharing also followed a tense interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

According to Morgan, the interview ended abruptly when West walked out mid-conversation, leaving influencer Sneako to continue without him.

"I interviewed Kanye West again today," Morgan wrote on X. "As I expected, given what I've said about him recently, it didn't last long or go well. This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby before I could ask him why he's become a vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic prick."

West later responded, posting on X: "@piersmorgan Let's have a real interview someday It's all love."

Morgan replied, "We could have had one yesterday if you hadn't run away before I could ask you any questions. When you're prepared to actually do that, let me know."

West has not publicly responded to criticism over his comments regarding North. Kardashian has also not issued a statement.

This incident adds to a growing list of concerns from fans and critics alike regarding West's increasingly controversial behavior in recent months.