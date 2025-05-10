Kanye West Believes Kim Kardashian Poses Danger for Four Children, Demands Custody Over Them

Kanye West is reportedly preparing to seek sole custody of his four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, after accusing the reality star of violating their custody agreement and using their eldest daughter, North, for "personal or commercial gain."

Radar Online reported that the 47-year-old rapper, who now goes by Ye and is currently residing in Palma, Spain, has expressed outrage following North's high-profile appearance alongside Kardashian at the Met Gala in New York City earlier this week.

Even though North did not attend the Met Gala itself, she can be seen in numerous photos and videos posted by her mom, showcasing their preparations for the event from inside their hotel suite at the Ritz-Carlton in Midtown Manhattan.

While fans enjoyed seeing how the duo prepared for the big night, West is said to have viewed this as "unauthorized exposure" of their 11-year-old daughter, claiming it violated the terms of their 2022 divorce settlement, which he insists requires mutual consent for public appearances involving their children.

Sources close to the situation revealed that West has instructed his legal team to address what he believes to be repeated breaches of the custody agreement. Among his chief concerns is that North's presence on social media, particularly in the context of events tied to Kardashian's brand or public image, is being used without his approval.

"Kanye told Kim in no uncertain terms that he explicitly objects to the children being flaunted on social media platforms," a source said.

West is reportedly especially upset over allegations that North was left briefly unattended in a vehicle during the event, citing safety concerns and a lack of proper supervision.

In addition to North, the former couple shares three other children: Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5.

Kanye West Feels Undermined as a Father

According to sources, West believes his parental rights have been undermined, claiming he has had "no contact" with Saint in 2025 and has experienced limited communication with his other children.

"Kanye's interactions with North, Chicago, and Psalm have been unreasonably restricted," the insider explained. "He believes this is a direct violation of the custody agreement, which outlines equal access and joint decision-making."

As outlined by People magazine, West and Kardashian were married for seven years before finalizing their divorce in 2022. The couple's co-parenting relationship has long been strained. West's erratic behavior, particularly in 2016, took a toll on their marriage, compounded by his outspoken support for former President Donald Trump and a string of highly controversial public remarks.

Kardashian first spoke publicly about West's bipolar diagnosis in 2020, asking for public understanding as the family navigated complex personal issues. However, they ultimately decided to split.