Peso Pluma Cancels Florida Shows, Donates to Relief Funds Amid Hurricane Milton Damage

Peso Pluma has canceled his shows in Florida.

On October 11, Billboard reported that the "CHANEL" singer had announced the cancellation of his concerts in Tampa and Miami. Fans who have purchased tickets will be refunded in Ticketmaster.

One of Pluma's representatives released a brief statement saying that the shows were canceled due to the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, which affected communities in Florida. It also shared that together with label Double P Records and management company Prajin Parlay Inc., Pluma made a generous donation to aid in local hurricane relief efforts.

The outlet shared that the hurricane relief organizations Pluma had donated to were not specified by the press release. Earlier on Friday (October 11), CBS News reported that certain areas in Florida were devastated by the storm, which left at least 16 casualties.

The Éxodo Tour included more than 35 shows for its North American Leg, as the artist is scheduled to perform in cities such as New York, Dallas, Las Vegas, and many more.

Peso Pluma has also been making waves on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and his album "Génesis" also managed to enter the Billboard 200 chart at No. 3, which became the highest for a regional Mexican release.