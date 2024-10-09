Jennifer Lopez Insists She's Staying Single and 'Looking Inward' After Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is a single woman, and she wants to stay that way for some time.

Over the summer, Lopez split with her on-again, off-again love, Ben Affleck after two years of marriage and rekindling their romance a second time around. But she now insists that she is taking this time to be single and to look inward at her own self after four failed marriages.

"The work is figuring yourself out. It's looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life. And so, when you get to a point where you think that you've learned the lessons, and then it blows up in your face again, you realize, 'Okay, I haven't, so what is it that I need to look at right now?' I would say, never stop looking inward, because it's so easy to blame everybody else," she said in an interview with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine.

"But you have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that's more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that," she continued.

Lopez furthered her claim that she intends to be single by sharing that she does not need someone to feel whole and that she is able to find peace on her own.

"You know what? For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, 'I have to have that to be whole and happy.' And you don't," she told the outlet before joking that it only took her "30 years" to figure this out.

She did admit that navigating her life post-divorce has been difficult.

"It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate," she said. "But when you sit in those feelings and go, 'These things are not going to kill me,' it's like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn't define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I'm a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it's just like, 'No, I'm actually good.'"

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August after two years of them being married. The couple previously reconciled in 2021 after having spent much of the early aughts together.