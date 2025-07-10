Jennifer Lopez Debuts Breakup Ballad 'Wreckage of You' After Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez has officially turned heartbreak into music with the debut of her emotional new ballad, "Wreckage of You," which appears to reflect on her recent divorce from Ben Affleck.

The track premiered live on July 8 in Pontevedra, Spain, during the opening night of her "Up All Night" Tour.

"This is a song that came to me when I was up all night one night," Lopez, 55, told the audience before performing the deeply personal tune.

"Shall we sing this one for the people?" she added, setting the tone for a performance that touched on love, loss, and self-growth, ENews said.

The ballad marks a clear shift in tone from the upbeat songs Lopez is known for. In lyrics that explore healing after heartache, she sings, "The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me... Thank you for the scars you left on my heart... Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you."

Lopez first introduced the song at a private fan event in Los Angeles on July 2, where she told fans she co-wrote and recorded it just two weeks earlier.

She is stronger, wiser!✨ Jennifer Lopez performed her new song ‘Wreckage of You,’ which appeared to reference the aftermath of her divorce from Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/5KynVNGiju — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 9, 2025

Lopez Says New Song Was Inspired by Personal Pain and Healing

One fan shared that Lopez said the idea came to her after a long day of rehearsals, lying awake in bed and thinking about how far she had come.

"She mentioned how last year was very difficult for her both personally and professionally," the fan recalled, adding that Lopez used the word "wreck" because, while the experience was painful, "she wasn't destroyed."

The powerful ballad also echoes the sentiments Lopez expressed in a recent interview with El País.

Speaking about her 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, she said, "I promised them that I'd come out stronger, and I did."

She shared that it was really important for her to support them during the breakup, handling everything with calm and compassion.

According to DailyMail, Ben Affleck has not commented on the song, he was spotted out with a friend at a West Hollywood restaurant on July 8, the same day Lopez performed the track publicly.

The two officially ended their marriage in January 2025, finalizing their divorce after being together for two years.