GloRilla Says She Never Wants to Be Pregnant: 'I Want Someone Else to Have My Baby'

GloRilla is in career mode and not mommy mode.

The rising rap superstar sat down with Charlamagne Tha God, where she reveled that men have tried to trap her into having a child. The conversation came up when Charlamagne asked GloRilla on his Out of Context show about lyrics in her song, "Procedure."

In the song, she raps: "B--ch, I'm big mama, but ain't none these n---as worth my womb / This n---a tryna get me pregnant, I need to tie my tubes (On God)."

This led Charlamagne to ask GloRilla if men have tried to trap her by getting her pregnant.

"Yeah," she responded.

GloRilla further explained herself by saying she does want to have kids "but not my own kids."

"I want to do the surrogate. I want somebody else to have my baby. I want them to have my DNA but I don't want to have it," she shared.

Charlamagne pushed GloRilla to explain herself more, leading her to explain why she does not want to be pregnant.

"All of my friends got kids and ... they restricted a lot when they pregnant. I'm like, 'No, I don't want to go through that,'" she revealed.

While Charlamagne tried to rectify the situation by saying that it is just for a few months, GloRilla was not having it and said that it was "too long."

This is not the first time that GloRilla has opened up about pregnancy in her music. On "Nut Quick," GloRilla seemingly admitted to having an abortion, rapping: "Found out I was pregnant, got it gone, and I ain't f--k since." She has not revealed who the biological father of that child was.

GloRilla has had a big year so far. She just released her debut album, Glorious, which includes features from Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, Latto and more. The project is also home to the hit songs "TGIF" and "Hollon." The former was a top 30 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No. 28.