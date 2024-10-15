Trisha Paytas Announces Surprise Live Christmas Show and Fans Are Showing Their Extreme Commitment

Set for December 15th at the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California, Trisha Paytas will perform TRISHMAS: LIVE! this upcoming holiday season.

The internet celebrity teased new music during an episode of her weekly podcast Just Trish, sharing with co-host Oscar Gracey she had been "in the studio recording new holiday music." While the wife and mother of two had seemingly left music in the past to enter a new era of entertainment, this return has sent the internet into a frenzy.

we need vinyl and cds mother!!!! — matz ౨ৎ (@matzsvision) October 15, 2024

GOT MY TICKETS !!!! @trishapaytas see you in December! coming from Nashville 🫶🏼🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/2dVftcPRH4 — eddie’s version (@ayo_eddieeee) October 15, 2024

Don’t have to imagine cause ILL BE THERE!!!! I was blessed with a just Trish VIP ticket im SO READY!!!! Been a huge fan for 14 years and finally get to meet you 🥺💖 and seeing you performing will be iconic — Emme Chepurny (@EmmeChepurny) October 15, 2024

One of the internet's original influencers, she's built a devout fanbase with 1.3 million followers on Instagram, averaging from 500K to a million views per podcast episode.

Tickets began selling out almost immediately, as fans reacted feverously. With some making the commitment to fly in from different states, expectations are high for Paytas to return to her musical roots.

The announcement comes shortly after the release of her interview on actor Rainn Wilson's Soul Boom podcast. While the conversation mainly revolved around her mental health struggles and spiritual awakening, viewers criticized Wilson for "mocking and being dismissive" during the discourse. Paytas has yet to comment on the matter, instead focusing on promoting her latest musical venture.

The multidisciplinary content creator took to Instagram to tease some hits on the setlist, including "Covid Christmas," "Hot Girl Christmas," and "Merry Trishmas." Fans have voiced hope she will include viral hit "I Love You Jesus," which has garnered over nine million streams on Spotify.