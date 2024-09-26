Are LISA of BLACKPINK and Sabrina Carpenter Working on Music Together?

Lisa's latest post to TikTok has sent fans in a frenzy after it teased a potential Sabrina Carpenter collaboration in the future.

In the video, the BLACKPINK member steps up to a microphone after the screen cuts from a blurred image. Once she gets to the stand, she can be heard singing "so kiss me." The sound then cuts off and the video goes to black.

However, it was what she captioned the video that has some fans speculating that she has a collaboration with Carpenter in the works. In the caption section, she included three emojis: 🌙🎤💋.

Though the track pays homage to Sixpence None the Richer's hit "Kiss Me," the red-lipped emoji had fans thinking that Carpenter will be joining Lisa on the song. The red lips are a huge part of Carpenter's latest album Short n' Sweet, where a red-lipped kiss mark can be seen on her shoulder on the cover of the album.

Additionally, there are variants of the album that are designed with the red lips as part of the CD collection.

The addition of the red lips sent fans into a frenzy in the comments section of the video, where they began to speculate a collaboration.

"LISA FT. SABRINA CARPENTER????????" wrote one person.

"LISA X SABRINA CARPENTER?" questioned another.

Over on X (formerly Twitter) the news spread of a potential collaboration between the two singers.

"Sabrina carpenter is the only artist I want lisa to collaborate with for her upcoming solo album," shared one person.

Sabrina carpenter is the only artist I want lisa to collaborate with for her upcoming solo album pic.twitter.com/O4vLOhs4uU — blackpink on repeat. (@bponrepeat_1) September 22, 2024

"Lord please may lisa collab with sabrina carpenter and make it a smash hit," added someone else.

Lord please may lisa collab with sabrina carpenter and make it a smash hit pic.twitter.com/rhlbAbV7Pu — boomer🥷 (@beyonceoutsoldd) September 21, 2024

A collaboration between Lisa and Carpenter, though not confirmed, would not be surprising as the pair linked up when Carpenter was on her 2023 Emails I Can't Send Tour in Europe. Carpenter shared a photo of the two after announcing the end of her European shows.

Additionally, in an interview with Billboard, Lisa shared that Carpenter's song "Espresso" was on her personal soundtrack.

If the collaboration rumors are true, then it continues the massive year that Carpenter has had. She scored three top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Please Please Please," "Taste" and "Espresso."

Lisa also has had a big year and has released the singles "Rockstar" and "New Woman."