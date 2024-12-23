Diddy's Twin Daughters Celebrate Turning 18 While He Remains in Jail: 'Blessed'

Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila Combs, recently celebrated their milestone 18th birthday while their father, the hip-hop mogul otherwise known as Sean Combs, remains in federal custody on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Regardless, the twins marked their special day surrounded by family and love. On Dec. 21, the two Combs sisters shared glimpses of their pink-themed birthday celebration on their joint Instagram account.

Jessie and D'Lila posed in matching pink and black dresses, with festive balloons and a decorated Christmas tree in the background. The caption reads, "12/21 blessed to see another," highlighting their gratitude for the occasion. See the pic below.

In fact, the birthday bash brought together all seven of Diddy's children. Jessie and D'Lila were joined by their siblings Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance and Love, showcasing a united family front during difficult times.

A group photo shared on Love's Instagram, managed by her mother Dana Tran, featured all the siblings celebrating together.

"Missed my bedtime to celebrate my sisters turning 18!!!! I love my family," read the playful caption on Love's post. Christian, Quincy and other family members also took to social media with heartfelt birthday tributes.

Christian shared a touching message, writing, "HAPPY BDAY TO MY QUEENS @the_combs_twins!! I'm proud of you & LOVE YOU SOO MUCH!!"

Quincy reflected on their growth, posting, "I love the young women y'all are becoming. Stay inspired. Stay kind. Stay beautiful inside & out!"

Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, was obviously unable to attend his daughters' celebration in person. Held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, the rapper faces a May 2025 trial and has been denied bail. However, he remains very much connected to his children despite the distance.

In November, Diddy's kids gathered to celebrate his 55th birthday with a phone call, singing "Happy Birthday" to him in a heartwarming moment shared on social media. "I love you all so much," Diddy told them during the call. "I'm proud of y'all."

Jessie and D'Lila's birthday follows a tribute they made in November to their late mother Kim Porter on the sixth anniversary of her death. The twins wrote, "We think about you every single second of the day. We love and miss you so much words can't even explain."