Tupac's Brother Says New Murder Probe Goes Beyond Diddy's 'Role' but 'Gets Closer to the Truth'

Tupac Shakur's brother Mopreme disclosed the initiation of a new probe into the murder of his brother.

The older brother raised doubts regarding Sean "Diddy" Combs' denial of any connection to the incident.

"The family is pursuing an investigation into my brother's death, wherever the investigation leads, that's where it leads," Mopreme stated during his interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

"It's not about that guy specifically, it's about justice for my brother," he added.

That guy he was referring to is Diddy. Questions surrounding his potential role were swiftly sparked within close circles when the news broke of Tupac's death, after being fatally shot in 1996.

But recent developments have only intensified the speculation, particularly after the arrest of one of Diddy's associates, Keefe D, last year, as rumors suggest that Diddy may have hired Keefe D to kill Tupac.

However, these claims remain unverified and vehemently refuted by the Bad Boy Records mogul.

Mopreme revealed that in 2008, Diddy reached out to him to refute the accusations regarding his participation. At the time, Diddy requested DJ Big Boy to contact Mopreme, where he intended to converse with the icon's brother regarding a certain matter. But this occurred several years following the tragedy of Tupac's death "with all the rumors and stuff."

"I said, 'Yeah, let me talk to him'. So he called me and I had my guys with me, thug life guys, and we heard what he had to say. He's basically said he ain't had nothing to do with my brother's murder."

"And I told him, 'The truth is still yet to come out, so we gonna see'. Here we are 27 - 28 years later and there looks like there is some doubt in that statement. So this, along with all the other suspensions that people had, it was time for it to be investigated."

On Mopreme's thoughts regarding Diddy's "honesty," he expressed skepticism, saying he doesn't think his denial was completely truthful.

With the case being reopened nearly three decades after the tragedy, Tupac's family is now focused on a singular goal.

"It's been an ongoing mystery for 27 years. With the arrest in Vegas, there was a break, an opportunity to get closer to the truth."

Mopreme continued, "This is on-going business for us. My family pursued an investigation, early on, soon after his murder, of which nothing came of it."

At Tupac's death, tensions between rappers from the eastern and western coasts were high. This is why Mopreme feels that his brother got entangled in a conflict.

In discussing the current situation that Diddy finds himself in, facing a slew of charges that range from sex trafficking to racketeering, Mopreme explained, "We have nothing to do with his current situation, with the sex trafficking, I have nothing to do with none of that. Our issues were prior to that."

"The fact this Keefe D dude got arrested, he's a known associate of Combs, that's just a fact. So Stevie Wonder can see that!"