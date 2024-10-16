Tyler, the Creator Teases Unreleased Song and New Album

One month ahead of his 10th annual Camp Flog Gnaw Festival in Los Angeles, California, Tyler, the Creator teases new music.

On an Instagram post uploaded early Wednesday morning, the multidisciplinary artist shared a clip of men marching along an explosive unreleased song. Captioned "1. st chroma," fans speculate the snippet may be the first track off his highly-anticipated upcoming project.

The clip ends with the title "Chromakopia," hinting at the name of the potential project.

This will be his first body of work since 2021's Call Me If You Get Lost, featuring hit singles like "Lumberjack" and "WusYaName." He's been openly adamant about letting an era properly marinate, sharing at the 2022 Converse All-Star Series "I know a lot of people who make things who don't stand proudly by their stuff. You went through something, you wrote words down, figured it out in the structural format, found music to go along with it, recorded it, went back and forth, edited it, mixed it, got the samples cleared, paid the mixer, designed an album cover, and you mean to tell me that you're going to be passive with your own stuff and put it on your Instagram story once? Are you crazy?"

This initiation of a new musical era notes his electrifying Austin City Limits performance early this month as his last before new music is released. Fans are seemingly excited, taking to social media to share their response.

Seeing a new Tyler The Creator album rollout knowing the Camp Flog Gnaw lineup is coming any day now pic.twitter.com/qweXLi4xJo — alex (@AlexUlrichh) October 16, 2024

OH MY GOD WE MIGHT BE GETTING A NEW TYLER THE CREATOR ALBUM THIS YEAR https://t.co/aJ7abNBkPa pic.twitter.com/VMXcbs8Ny2 — Dobson 🦋 (@ByDobson) October 16, 2024

While there is no date disclosed on when this seventh studio album will drop, reports suspect it will be released ahead of the November 16th Camp Flog Gnaw festival.