Tyler, the Creator Says If He Was President He Would 'Take Podcast Mics Away'

Tyler, the Creator has shared what he would do if he were to ever become president, and it would be to go after podcasts.

The discussion about what he would do as president came up during his latest interview with Billboard. At one point during the conversation, Tyler as well as writer Rembert Browne set their sights on podcasts.

The two definitely have a less-than favorable look when it comes to the medium, and Tyler said that the first thing he would do as president would be to crack down on them.

"If I was president, the first thing I would do is take podcast mics away from n---," he said.

This is not the first time that Tyler has spoken out against more modern forms of interviewing. He previously spoke with The Human Serviette Nardwuar at his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, where he shared that he would like to see the "gossip"-style interviews come to an end.

"Music is my favourite thing and I could talk about it all day," Tyler began.

"But we're at a point where a musician who you know for music is being interviewed on a platform about music, talking in detail about music — his passion and what he's known for — and people are like, 'Why does he keep doing that?'" he continued.

"But, you know, if I was on here gossiping or talking about so and so, who got beef, then people will feed into it. And it's like, 'No, we need to get back to talking about music,'" Tyler added.

He took aim at several forms of interviews, including alluding to Hot Ones' style of interviewing.

"We need to stop f**king going sneaker shopping or f**king deep-throating hot wings for an hour. Talk about your album. Talk about music. Talk about the 15 songs that you guys have spent time to get mixed and mastered and put your heart into and produced and did all these things," he shared.

"And then when the album comes out and it sells two copies, everyone's confused. But it's like, they don't want to talk about the music or the album; they'd rather f**king go eat chicken wings and sneaker shopping," Tyler continued.

After receiving backlash for his words, Tyler took to his X account to clarify what he meant.

"In the interview, I shared a thought about the lack of journalism in the music/artist that seldomly speak about the music and only gossip etc and used Hot Ones as one of the two examples," he said. "It comes off as having disdain towards the show which I don't, but really it was to be used as a broader example that popped in my head while trying to make the point."

"I could've said one of the podcast/outlets that really pushes the more negative stuff but, in the moment, I didn't. So Sean you didn't really deserve the energy that comes off, wasn't my intention at all although 'deep-throating chicken' sounds hilarious to me. This will likely get [sic] most lost get lost while the clip continues to get tossed around, but at least a few of you will see this. won't change much since it's out but yeah. really wish I used a different example, you seem like a sweet ol' lady," he added.

Sean Evans, the host of Hot Ones replied to Tyler's words.

"'Deep throating chicken' is a funny turn of a phrase, as always lifetime open invite to the show we'll talk about music," he said.