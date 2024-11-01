Tyler, the Creator Claps Back at 'Racist A**' Swifties After They Bring Up His Past Lyrics About Rape

Tyler, the Creator is coming after Swifties after they tried to drag him for old lyrics.

The rapper released his latest album, Chromakopia, on Oct. 28 and while there was some excitement around the project, it did not come without controversy. After its release and Tyler taking the No. 1 streaming spot from Taylor Swift, her fans began to circulate old lyrics from Tyler where he talks about assaulting a pregnant woman.

"R-pe a pregnant woman b-tch and tell my friends I had a threesome," the lyrics from his song "Tron Cat" read.

These controversial lyrics led the rapper to get dragged online for their content.

He released this in 2011, he was no kid pic.twitter.com/Wc8gumzqJM — Follyyyy (@wtffolly_) November 1, 2024

"True, he was an adult at that time; it's concerning," shared one person.

True, he was an adult at that time; it's concerning. — Hadi 💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 (@Hadi7893801) November 1, 2024

Now, Tyler has hit back at the hate. During his Boston concert on Oct. 31, he called out Swifties in particular for trying to drag him over his lyrics.

"I got Swifties all mad at me with their racist a-s. Bringing up old lyrics, [...] b--ch I don't give a f--k h-e. They gonna bring out the old me," he told the crowd.

tyler the creator clocked yall for tryna cancel him 💀 pic.twitter.com/lGmLGvGwhW — liam (@liamxmoreneedy) November 1, 2024

Ultimately, this led to more of a feud between him and the Swifties where they were once again in the comments section dragging Tyler.

"Clocked no one I fear," said one X user.

clocked no one I fear — ᴀʟᴇx⸆⸉ (@xndrshr) November 1, 2024

"So he's not apologizing for constantly singing about r*p*ing people but this is where he draw the line," shared someone else.

so he’s not apologizing for constantly singing about r*p*ing people but this is where he draw the line — mo (@everlikeme) November 1, 2024

"Trying to shift the blame towards swifties as if you aren't the one making r-pe jokes... weird and odd," added another.

trying to shift the blame towards swifties as if you aren’t the one making rape jokes… weird and odd. — poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) November 1, 2024

"Well his lyrics were weird and just like racism can't expire, those lyrics won't either. just be a better person and artist...cause he's not showing signs of that," a separate X user commented.

well his lyrics were weird and just like racism can’t expire, those lyrics won’t either. just be a better person and artist…cause he’s not showing signs of that — lil m3gan 🧡 (@lolm3gan) November 1, 2024

"How'd he apologize when his song is still on streaming and he's earning from it," questioned someone else.

how'd he apologize when his song is still on streaming and he's earning from it pic.twitter.com/xJmGhfS96T — Sam (@bbladdict) November 1, 2024

Tyler has not responded to the latest wave of hate comments.

Either way Chromakopia has been lauded by fans and critic and is projected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.