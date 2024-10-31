North West Transforms into Tyler, the Creator for Halloween — Blonde Wig and All

North West has channeled one of music's biggest stars for her Halloween 2024 costume.

Taking to TikTok on Oct. 31, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off her costume inspired by Tyler, the Creator. The clip was set to the tune of "Running Out of Time" by Tyler, the Creator, and in it, West can be seen recreating the rapper's iconic blue suit and blonde bob look, which he debuted in 2019 for his album, IGOR.

However, there was a slight change to the outfit between West and Tyler. She swapped out Tyler's pants for a matching mini skirt and grabbed a microphone and a pair of black sunglasses to top off the look.

Read more: 5 Singers Who Owned Their Halloween Costumes For Spooky Season

In another clip posted to her social media account, West shared her look before she transformed into Tyler and then after the costume was complete. That video was set to the tune of Tyler's song, "Earfquake," also from his IGOR album.

North West dresses up as Tyler, The Creator for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/AyTTBPcI7H — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2024

This is not the first time that West has shared her love of the acclaimed rapper.

Earlier this month, while speaking with her mom for an Interview Magazine cover story, the pre-teen revealed who and what influences her style choices.

This led West to respond with Tyler being a style inspiration for her at the moment.

"I like streetwear and '90s. Tyler, the Creator; my dad; me!" she said.

Tyler, the Creator is having a big year right now. His new album, Chromakopia has been lauded by fans and critics. The project has also gone on to score the biggest hip-hop album debut on Spotify of 2024 with 85 million streams. Hits Daily Double projects that it will top the Billboard 200 chart with over 300,000 units, becoming his biggest debut to date.