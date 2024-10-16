DDG is Giving Out Free BBLs to Fans After His Breakup From Halle Bailey

We all cope with breakups differently. For "The Little Mermaid" actress and singer Halle Bailey, she's focused on motherhood and fitness. For her co-parent DDG, healing has looked like doing multiple interviews discussing the breakup while offering fans free BBLs.

The YouTuber-turned-rapper took to Instagram to share the unorthodox announcement: "In honor of my new song "What U Bad For" I want to help women look and feel amazing. As a result, l've decided to partner with Dr. Dorfman at the Done by Dorfman clinic in Beverly Hills to buy two lucky fans a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift (BBL). This procedure uses filler to sculpt the and make it look perfect! Asking all my female supporters from around the world to post a video explaining why they feel they should win the BBL, using the hashtag #DDGxDBD & tag @ddg and @drdorfman & we will announce the winner in two weeks and bring them to LA to get the procedure done. Plain & simple. Who's ready?!"

This comes only a few weeks after the announcement of Bailey and DDG's split, following the birth of their 9-month-old son, Halo. Sharing that "relationships hold you back," he's hoping to now invest his energy in building out his music career.

Fans have found the BBL marketing move to be in poor taste, hoping he focuses his efforts on getting his family back together instead.

ddg using his money to help women get BBL’s instead of idk donate to those in need or pay someone’s college tuition 😭 can’t believe halle dated this man by the way ✌🏾 — b (@fvckstration) October 16, 2024

DDG offered to pay for two fans BBL???? We used to be a proper country. Whatever happened to offering scholarships or helping families that’s in need? We’ve had two hurricanes hit Florida and south ga within a 2 week span of each other, nigga could’ve helped out those families — Damn Gina. (@ItsReddAgainn) October 16, 2024

DDG giving away 2 BBL’s to his fans man give back to the black community or something this man has been brain fried since Halle — jorey (@jstacks0412) October 16, 2024

In the meantime, Bailey has been in the studio, teasing a new song that fans believe may address the breakup. Titled "Breaking My Heart in Two," the snippet alludes to an emotional rupture, though it has yet to be confirmed whether or not the track was written after their split.

She recently showed off her gorgeous look at The Line premiere in New York City, rocking a fitted sequin dress.