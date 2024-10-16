DDG is Giving Out Free BBLs to Fans After His Breakup From Halle Bailey

We all cope with breakups differently. For "The Little Mermaid" actress and singer Halle Bailey, she's focused on motherhood and fitness. For her co-parent DDG, healing has looked like doing multiple interviews discussing the breakup while offering fans free BBLs.
The YouTuber-turned-rapper took to Instagram to share the unorthodox announcement: "In honor of my new song "What U Bad For" I want to help women look and feel amazing. As a result, l've decided to partner with Dr. Dorfman at the Done by Dorfman clinic in Beverly Hills to buy two lucky fans a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift (BBL). This procedure uses filler to sculpt the and make it look perfect! Asking all my female supporters from around the world to post a video explaining why they feel they should win the BBL, using the hashtag #DDGxDBD & tag @ddg and @drdorfman & we will announce the winner in two weeks and bring them to LA to get the procedure done. Plain & simple. Who's ready?!"
This comes only a few weeks after the announcement of Bailey and DDG's split, following the birth of their 9-month-old son, Halo. Sharing that "relationships hold you back," he's hoping to now invest his energy in building out his music career.
Fans have found the BBL marketing move to be in poor taste, hoping he focuses his efforts on getting his family back together instead.
In the meantime, Bailey has been in the studio, teasing a new song that fans believe may address the breakup. Titled "Breaking My Heart in Two," the snippet alludes to an emotional rupture, though it has yet to be confirmed whether or not the track was written after their split.
She recently showed off her gorgeous look at The Line premiere in New York City, rocking a fitted sequin dress.
