DDG Buys Son Halo a Ferrari for His 1st Birthday

DDG and Halle Bailey's baby boy, Halo, has just turned one and his milestone was celebrated in a big way.

In videos posted to his social media accounts, DDG shared that he celebrated the occasion with a lavish gift of a brand-new red Ferrari.



"Look what I bought Halo for his 1st birthday!!!!!" he captioned a video of the surprise gift.

Other footage shows DDG taking Halo behind the wheel of the car where they sit in park and DDG attempts to put his son's hands on the steering wheel.

In other videos from the event, Bailey can be seen singing "Happy Birthday" to her son. Another video shows DDG and Bailey walking with their son into his party where Halo is taken aback by a life-sized version of CoComelon.

While Bailey and DDG may no longer be together, the rapper has denied that he has moved on since their split after he was spotted cuddling with television personality Ahna Mac.

During a Q&A vlog on YouTube, DDG denied that he was dating again.

"I haven't like 'moved on,' whatever that means in ya'll sense. I'm just focused on work," he said.

However, he shared that he does want additional kids in the coming years, but that he does not want to have kids with multiple partners.

"If I were to have another kid, it would definitely be with the same person," DDG said.

Previously, DDG and Bailey went through a very public dispute after DDG took Halo on Kai Cenat's livestream and Bailey said she was not informed beforehand.

"As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, these are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap," she said after finding out.

However, she has since walked back on her words and shared that she was "overreacting."