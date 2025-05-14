Halle Bailey Accuses DDG of Abuse in Front of Their Child, Seeks Legal Protection

Halle Bailey, the actress known for her role in "The Little Mermaid," has accused rapper and YouTuber DDG, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., of abuse. She is now asking a court to protect both herself and their one-year-old son, Halo.

Bailey, 25, says the abuse happened on several occasions. In her legal filing, she described a disturbing incident in January when DDG came to pick up their son.

While she was putting Halo into the car seat, Bailey says DDG became angry and shouted at her, using harsh language, TMZ said.

She says he pulled her hair, slammed her face against the steering wheel, and chipped her tooth. Their baby was crying during the incident, she added.

Bailey stayed in the car with them on the way to DDG's home because she was afraid for Halo's safety. Once there, she told DDG's family what happened and left, reportedly "hysterical" and bruised. She included pictures of her injuries in her request for a restraining order.

In March, Bailey says DDG entered her home without permission and sent her a photo of her empty bed, along with a message she believed accused her of being unfaithful.

Halle Bailey has been granted a domestic violence restraining order against DDG, according to TMZ.



In her filing, she recalled instances of alleged physical abuse. pic.twitter.com/jWMrCBd21I — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 13, 2025

Court Orders DDG to Stay 100 Yards Away from Halle Bailey and Their Son

Days later, during another visit, Bailey claims DDG yelled at her, smashed her home's Ring security camera, and ran off with her phone.

She says he later threw the phone from his car and yelled at her again. Bailey reported the incident to police and says she has video footage from the Ring camera.

According to court documents, Bailey is also concerned about DDG's behavior online. She says he often talks badly about her during live streams, making it seem like she's keeping him from seeing their son.

Bailey claims this has caused strangers online to attack her and even threaten her safety. "His fans then threaten me," she wrote. "I am often scared for my life and Halo's safety."

According to USA Today, the court granted Bailey a restraining order on May 13. DDG must stay at least 100 yards away from her and Halo.

He is also not allowed to post or stream anything about them. The order also allows Bailey to travel to Italy with Halo this summer to film a movie.

Bailey is asking for full legal and physical custody of their child. A court hearing is scheduled for June 4. As of now, DDG has not responded publicly to the claims.