DDG Previews Scathing New Song Amidst Alleged Custody Issues with Halle Bailey Over Their Son Halo

DDG and Halle Bailey's custody issues over their son, Halo, have once again spilled out onto social media.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, DDG called out his ex for allegedly not allowing him to see his son. DDG claims that time with his son is "minimal" and he is trying to see him "every single day or every other day."

"I never get him dropped off. I always go pick him up. I live far as s**t. So I'm driving hours to go get him, and I get there, and I can't get him, or I can't see him," DDG said.

The rapper went on to claim that he is at his wits end and that his last straw came when we went to go visit his son and was "kicked out."

"I planned my whole day to be with him. My whole day was around that, and then I get there, and I'm kicked out of the crib, can't see him," he adds.

"I been dealing with this forever where I feel like I'm a secondary parent. Every time I'm [with him], he got a smile on his face, he's happy to see me, but he only can see me for no more than 48 hours. I haven't had to have my son to myself for longer than 72 hours. He's getting picked up, taken away. I can't come get him, whatever," DDG shares.

The rapper assures that he is not a deadbeat dad and that there needs to be some kind of "repercussions" at this point.

Bailey has shared on her Snapchat account that she and and Halo have been diagnosed with RSV. She shared that she would be taking a break from social media at this time to recover.

After Bailey updated fans on her and her son's health, DDG previewed a new song.

"Don't take my son, cause he all that I got / I'm just having fun, I don't love these th*ts / Trying to make pay to see my song that gonna make me hot," eh raps on the song.

In the song he also asserted that Bailey has not moved on from their relationship.

Although Bailey and DDG are no longer together, the rapper has denied moving on following their split, despite being seen in close proximity with television personality Ahna Mac.

During a Q&A vlog on YouTube, DDG addressed the speculation, stating that he is not currently dating.

"I haven't 'moved on,' whatever that means in your sense. I'm just focused on work," he explained.

However, he expressed his desire to have more children in the future, emphasizing that he does not wish to have children with multiple partners.

"If I were to have another kid, it would definitely be with the same person," DDG stated.

Previously, DDG and Bailey were involved in a public dispute after he brought their child, Halo, onto Kai Cenat's livestream without Bailey's prior knowledge.

"As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, these are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap," Bailey said at the time.

She has since retracted her statement.