R. Kelly's Daughter Claims Father's Alleged Abuse Led Her to Multiple Suicide Attempts

R. Kelly's daughter is not holding back and is sharing new insight into what allegedly happened to her while in the care of her father.

In the new TVEI Network docuseries R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey, Buku Abi revealed that her dad allegedly molested her at a young age. This, in turn, led to multiple suicide attempts and a stay in a psychiatric hospital.

"For a long time I was in a really hard space mentally and so I ended up in a mental hospital, a psych ward, whatever you want to call it because I hit a point in my life where multiple times, I had tried to take my own life," she said, according to People.

Abi recalls the moment that she hit a breaking point while on the way to school with her mother.

"That day she called the hospital, and she ended up checking me in, and I didn't leave. I was there for about two and a half weeks. I was on really hard suicide watch. And then for two, three months after that, I was in outpatient basically, so I had to go there every day," she revealed.

Abi went to recall one incident where her mother, Andrea, took her to Target. While at the store, she saw that her daughter's wrist had been cut.

"I just got to a point where I didn't care anymore. I didn't care if I lived or died. I didn't care about what happened to me. [My mom] saw that my wrists were all cut up, and she just immediately dropped everything and was asking, 'What's going on? Are you OK?' She was really worried, and in that moment, I broke down, and I had to tell her like, 'I don't think I'm OK. I don't think that I can do this. I don't think that I'm going to make it through to live out the rest of my life,'" she said.

Abi reveled the alleged abuse that happened to her when she was 8 in the documentary.

"I just remember waking up to him touching me. And I didn't know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep," she said via People.

While Abi did tell her mother what happened to her, when they went to the police and filed a complaint, Kelly was not charged with any crime because she waited too long.

The "I Believe I Can Fly" singer has denied these claims through his attorney, who released a statement to People.

"Mr. Kelly vehemently denies these allegations. His ex-wife made the same allegation years ago, and it was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and was unfounded.... And the 'filmmakers,' whoever they are, did not reach out to Mr. Kelly or his team to even allow him to deny these hurtful claims," they said.

Kelly is currently serving 20 years in prison on charges of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. He was also sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking charges based out of New York.