Diddy the Savior? Ex-Assistant Reveals Shocking Dream of Rescue from R. Kelly Amid Trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant told jurors Monday that she once dreamed the hip-hop mogul rescued her from convicted sex offender R. Kelly, a claim that Diddy's legal team used in an effort to undermine her allegations of sexual assault.

Testifying under the alias "Mia," the former employee returned to the stand in the fourth week of Combs' federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

As per AllHipHop, defense attorney Brian Steel confronted her with a 2019 message in which she described the dream, pressing her on how she could reconcile it with her accusations of abuse by Combs.

"If you say this man raped you, why would you call him a savior?" Steel asked.

Mia responded that the trauma she endured was psychological, saying the dream did not negate the reality of the abuse.

"That doesn't mean he didn't rape me," she said.

Prosecutors objected to Steel's line of questioning, prompting the judge to call a brief sidebar.

Mia previously testified that Combs had physically and sexually abused her and others, including singer Cassie Ventura.

She said she witnessed Combs crack Ventura's head open during a violent outburst and claimed he sexually assaulted her twice.

She also described a volatile work environment in which Combs allegedly threw a computer at her, dumped an ice bucket on her head, and slammed her arms in doors.

Steel sought to challenge Mia's credibility by introducing past messages she sent to Combs, including a birthday greeting sent on the anniversary of the alleged rape.

He also pointed to a $10 million lawsuit she filed against Combs, which she said was later settled for $200,000 through mediation.

Steel questioned why Mia never disclosed the alleged rape to Ventura, even though she believed the two were close. "Why didn't you tell Cassie?" he asked.

"I didn't," Mia admitted, adding that she had only shared the allegations with her therapist prior to 2024.

Steel accused her of joining what he called the "MeToo money grab," an assertion that drew another objection from prosecutors.

He also asked if she had coordinated her testimony with Ventura, who has also accused Combs of abuse.

Mia denied the claim, stating that their conversations never included the matters she disclosed to federal investigators.

R. Kelly, the R&B singer referenced in Mia's dream, was sentenced in 2022 to 30 years in federal prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.

The trial is set to continue this week in federal court in New York. Combs has denied all allegations.