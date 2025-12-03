Aubrey O'Day Confronts Harrowing Allegation Revealed in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Docuseries

Aubrey O'Day has spoken out about a shocking allegation featured in 50 Cent's new Netflix docuseries, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

The former Danity Kane singer, 41, addressed a claim from another woman who alleged she witnessed Diddy and another man sexually assaulting O'Day in 2005.

While reading the affidavit on camera, the unnamed woman described seeing O'Day "sprawled out on a leather couch looking very inebriated."

According to US Magazine, she stated she was "100 percent certain" the woman she saw was O'Day. However, O'Day strongly denied the portrayal, saying, "I don't drink at all. It's never been an issue with me," and added that she has no memory of the alleged incident.

"Does this mean I was raped? Is that what this means? I don't even know if I was raped, and I don't want to know," O'Day admitted during the series.

She clarified that she prefers to leave the matter as is rather than delve further into the claims.

O'Day also acknowledged the heavy emotional burden surrounding the allegation. She said if the woman had fabricated the story, she would have been compelled to respond, but refrained to avoid giving Diddy's legal team leverage against other victims.

"The weight of that man and his bulls–t ... I will never get up from under it," she said.

For almost a decade I’ve watched Aubrey explain consistently how she do NOT fxxk w Diddy and I always thought it was because he chose Dawn over her for Dirty Money but to hear what REALLY happened and how she copes with it 😔 my lord #SeanCombsTheReckoning pic.twitter.com/wz8Lka5PiB — SαvαnnαXO (@SHETheCreatoR) December 3, 2025

Audrey O'Day Claims She Faced Sexual Pressure

Beyond the affidavit, O'Day recounted her experiences with Diddy during her time on "Making the Band 3."

She claimed he groomed her, repeatedly calling her "the looker" and sending explicit emails, including photos of himself.

O'Day stated she felt pressured to participate sexually and was eventually fired from Danity Kane after refusing.

She learned that Diddy continued projects with other group members, including Dawn Richard, further fueling her sense of betrayal.

Diddy, now 56, is serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution, PageSix reported.

He is scheduled for release in June 2028. His legal team has not responded to O'Day's statements, but Diddy criticized the docuseries as a "shameful hit piece," claiming Netflix used unauthorized footage and gave creative control to Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, whom he described as a longtime adversary.