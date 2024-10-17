Liam Payne opened up about his regrets regarding some of the past comments he'd made about his former One Direction bandmates a year before he passed away.

Back in 2022, Payne threw shade at Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson during an interview on the "Impaulsive" podcast.

However, a year later, he expressed regret about speaking negatively about his former 1D co-stars.

In a YouTube video, Payne publicly apologized to Styles, Horan, Malik, and Tomlinson, explaining that he'd been frustrated with his career when he criticized them. He also shared that he had entered rehab and spent three months there.

"My own frustrations with my own career and where I kind of landed, I took shots at everybody else which is wrong," Payne said. "So obviously, I want to apologize for that because that's definitely not me."

The "Strip That Down" singer made it clear that he still thought of Malik, Styles, Tomlinson, and Horan as friends.

"When I needed them most they kind of came to my rescue," Payne shared.

Payne made the revelation just a year before he was found dead in Argentina Wednesday.

Local police said the singer fell from his third-floor room at Buenos Aires' CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

TMZ, which broke the news, reported that Payne had acted erratically and had to be taken to his room just shortly before his demise.

Payne had traveled to Argentina earlier this month to reconnect with Horan, who had a show there on Oct. 2.

Payne made headlines after he was seen at Horan's concert and later posted a photo with his ex-bandmate on social media.

Styles, Horan, Malik, and Tomlinson have not publicly addressed Payne's death as of this writing, though the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's mom has since posted about his passing on Instagram.