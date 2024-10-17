BTS' Jin Greets J-Hope With Flowers After He Finishes His Mandatory Military Service

BTS' J-Hope is officially out of the military.

He was discharged from the South Korean military on October 17, having served 18 months on duty.

Reuters reports that upon his discharge from the military, he was given a warm response from about 100 fans as well as his bandmate Jin when he walked out in uniform at a military base in Wonju, Gangwon province.

In videos posted to social media, Jin can be seen hugging his friend and even brought J-Hope some flowers.

"Thanks to the fans, I was able to finish it [military service] safely, with good health," J-Hope said.

"What I've felt for the past year-and-a-half is that a lot of soldiers are working hard, dedicating themselves, and doing so much to protect the country," he added.

"During my 18 months of military service, I performed duties as an instructor and marched a lot, so I saw many Wonju citizens. I want to thank the citizens who greeted and cheered for the soldiers. It was very touching..." he aid according to the Korea Times.

BTS has been on hiatus for two years now, having temporarily stopped their musical duties in order for members of the group to serve their mandatory military time. They have plans to come back together in 2025 once all members of the group have officially been discharged from the military.

Jin already served his time in the military and now has plans to release his album, Happy, on November 15. As for J-Hope, he released his debut album, Jack in the Box, back in 2022 where it became a top 10 hit in the United States and peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart. His most recent project was 2024's Hope on the Street Vol. 1.