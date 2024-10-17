Rita Ora Breaks Down as She Honors Liam Payne With Performance of Their Duet 'For You'

Rita Ora is remembering her friend Liam Payne in a heartfelt way.

During a performance in Japan, Ora took to the stage to perform their hit song "For You." While the performance started out fine, things got emotional for Ora as the song went on. She can be seen in the video with her hands on her hips, seemingly holding back tears as the track goes on in the background.

While she tries to give the performance her all, the emotions end up getting the best of her.

"I can't even sing this right now," Ora says in the video.

After uttering those words, she places her head her hands before attempting to sing again, however, her voice struggles as she held back more tears. The performance was capped off by Ora showing a picture of her and Payne in the background.

Later on, Ora would also take to X to pay homage to Payne, sharing that she was "devastated" over his passing.

"I'm devastated 💔 He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P," she shared.

"For You" was a big hit for both Ora and Payne. The song appeared on the soundtrack to the film Fifty Shades Freed and was included on Ora's second studio album, Phoenix, as well as Payne's debut album, LP1.

The song became a top 10 hit in the United Kingdom where it peaked at No. 8 on the singles chart and went on to earn a Platinum certification there.

Payne passed away at the age of 31 after falling from a third story balcony in Argentina. He is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear.