Why Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Left Argentina Before His Death

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy stayed in South America longer than expected.

According to Cassidy, the couple was originally only meant to stay in the region for five days, however, that plan went out the window and they ended up staying for two weeks.

In a video posted to TikTok, Cassidy said that the stay was too long and that she needed to get home.

"I was so ready to leave," she said in the clip.

"Honestly, love South America but I hate staying in one place for too long. And we were supposed to be there for, like, five days, turned into two weeks," Cassidy added.

"I was just like, 'I need to go home,'" she revealed.

Cassidy shared that despite some minor setbacks -- she ended up breaking out in a "weird rash" due to some "anxiety" she had before her flight -- her trip back was relatively smooth.

"I was so happy to be home. It was so relieving," she said.

Only two days after she had returned home, Payne ended up falling from a third story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This resulted in his death at the age of 31.

Prior to his passing, Payne shared footage of his trip to Argentina to the social media app, Snapchat.

Cassidy has not spoken out on Payne's passing as of now, but other celebrities shared their sentiments on social media.

"RIP Liam... I can't believe this is real... absolutely heartbreaking ..." wrote Zedd.

"So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend," Paris Hilton posted.

"RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young," added Flavor Flav.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom Payne had with his ex Cheryl Cole in 2017.