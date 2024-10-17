Cardi B could be giving fans new music shortly.

In a Twitter Spaces on October 16, Cardi B shared that she had to go to L.A. to put the finishing touches on her follow-up to 2018's Invasion of Privacy.

"I'm also in L.A. because I have to do something pertaining to the album. I know you guys are gonna be like, 'What the f--k, b--h?' But it's something that's gonna be done really f--ing quick," she said.

"It's just gonna be a one-two. I did it when I was pregnant, and nothing came out how I wanted it to come, out so we gotta do it again," Cardi B added.

She went on to say that her plans for the album are "unique."

"It's gonna be amazing and unique because everything I do it gotta be amazing and unique. I'm sorry for the delay. It's not gonna be a crazy delay. It's gonna come out amazing. I'm gonna be out here for nine days," she shared.

Cardi went on to tease her fans and promise that the project is coming out "soon."

"Album is coming really, really soon, announcements is coming really really soon. Things are getting more done now! I'm not pregnant no more," she quipped.

Earlier this year, Cardi dropped two singles to tease the release of the project. She previously shared the Billboard Hot 100 hits "Enough (Miami)" and "Like What (Freestyle)," the former became a top 10 hit on the Hot 100. She also hopped on the remix to Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's "Wanna Be."

Cardi has faced some personal setbacks this year as she announced that she would be divorcing from her husband, rapper Offset. The couple share three children together -- daughter Kulture, 6, son Wave, 3, and a third child, a baby girl born on September 7.