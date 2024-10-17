Jelly Roll and Kelly Clarkson Deliver Soul-Stirring Performance of 'I Am Not Okay'

Jelly Roll and Kelly Clarkson are proving that they are a match made in vocal heaven.

On October 16, the pair teamed up to deliver a soulful rendition of Jelly's hit song "I Am Not Okay" as part of the The Kelly Clarkson Show's Kellyoke segment. Together, their voices blend beautifully as they weave in and to of harmonies over the track.

Fans were quick to praise the song as well as Jelly and Clarkson's performance.

"Drop a studio version!! This is amazing. Jellys look of awe when Kelly goes for it is adorable. My heart needed this," wrote one commenter on YouTube.

"OMG, I love Jelly Roll, but Kelly just added a whole new sound and dimension to this song!!!!!!" another commenter noted.

"I thought the song was perfect before but Kelly added something soft and powerful at the same time. It was a perfect union of male and female vocals sung by two people who really believed what they were singing deep inside of them," chimed in another.

"Kelly is SO slept on it's crazy. What a voice," quipped another.

In a sound check video posted earlier, both Jelly and Clarkson shared some jokes with one another as they rehearsed the song.

"Kelly and Jelly, dude!" Jelly said.

"This song is so good. I'm so excited he's allowing me sing on his song 'I Am Not Okay.' And it's so, so good. I'm just a huge fan. I love authenticity and I love real messages. I think that real s-- really matters," Clarkson added.

Elsewhere in the show, Jelly sat down for an interview with Clarkson where he opened up about his new album, Beautifully Broken, out now.

"I think vulnerability is my superpower. I was a typical, angry, alpha, always aggressive kind of guy for a long time, and I almost had a mean spirit about me and it didn't serve me no good. I didn't have any emotions, I was just very flat with everybody in life. My heart changed, man, I got a relationship with God, I had a child, I got married to a woman who's just the greatest woman on Earth, and immediately it softened my heart," he shared.

Earlier this year, Clarkson duetted with Miranda Lambert and the pair got high praise for their performance of Chappell Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!"