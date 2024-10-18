Taylor Swift's Future in TV Revealed As 'Grotesquerie' Creator Ryan Murphy Spills Ongoing Talks With Her Team

Ryan Murphy revealed he is in talks with Taylor Swift's team for a collaboration.

The TV producer, whose works include "American Horror Story" and the "Monsters" series on Netflix, expressed his eagerness to work with the pop sensation at any given opportunity.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy was asked about the possibility of Swift appearing in the upcoming season of "Grotesquerie." The show, which already stars the singer's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has sparked buzz about a potential cameo between Swift and Murphy.

"I've talked to Taylor's people about various things through the years, and all I will say is that I think she's great and if she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat," he said.

He then gushed, "I think she's one of the greats."

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter has been in a relationship with the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs athlete for over a year.

Murphy added, "I was so shy talking to Travis about her. But he's very sweet about it and respectful. They are a pop-culture phenomenon."

"It's a very interesting dynamic, the way they've captured the imagination of the world."

If the "Lover" singer were to make a guest appearance on one of Murphy's productions, it wouldn't mark her debut in the acting world. She starred in guest roles for "CSI" and minor roles in "Valentine's Day" and "Cats."

Meanwhile, the producer also revealed that "Grotesquerie" has a special nod to the 14-time Grammy winner. He pointed out a hidden Easter egg related to Kelce's girlfriend when Kelce and Niecy Nash-Betts jumped into a red vehicle during the show's third episode.

Murphy remarked, "That's a little Taylor Swift nod for you there!" as Swift's album "Red" and her song "Getaway Car" were alluded to in the scene.

Meanwhile, upcoming television movies featuring the love story of Swift and Kelce are set to entertain audiences.

Hallmark's latest production, "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story," in collaboration with the NFL, will include a special appearance by Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce.

Additionally, Lifetime will present "Christmas in the Spotlight."