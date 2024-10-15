Taylor Swift's Injury After Date Night With Travis Kelce Sparks Concern: 'The Burn is Insane'

Taylor Swift has gotten fans worried after they saw what appeared to be a burn on her right arm. She was with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in New York City, and the mark was seen clearly in photos that were making rounds on the internet.

The couple were enjoying a Saturday night outside, and Swift was donning a sleeveless gold mini dress from Annie's Ibiza.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went out for another dinner date in NYC, only this time they were without Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.



On Saturday night, the power couple rolled up in a chauffeured white SUV to Torrisi — a fancy Italian restaurant in Soho. pic.twitter.com/jHCVEu8mIh — Zaki Solja (@zakisolja) October 13, 2024

Fans took to X, commenting and expressing their concerns for the pop star.

"No, but the burn is insane. I hope girlie is okay, omg," one of the users posted.

Another one commented, "Taylor, girly, this burn is insane. Please be careful."

Taylor, girly, this burn is insane. Please be careful 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/zJUYaREWhd — So it clo's (@SwiftThePoet) October 13, 2024

Most people speculated that since Swift loves to bake, the wound might be from one of her baking escapades.

Her fans also gave their take on the nature of the burn and speculated that it could be from a cookie sheet or an oven rack.

"That is either a cookie sheet, oven rack, or a curling iron," one user posted.

"Every cook's nightmare. This looks like the oven rack. Hope she heals soon," another one concurred.

Swift has a habit of baking and normally makes Pop-Tarts and cookies. Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, has praised her cooking skills in the past.

In a press conference, the NFL player was quoted saying, "I get Pop-Tarts and homemade cookies made by Tay. She's freaking awesome. Besides that, inspiration will hit me at some point."

The burning marks are not the first that Swift has revealed to the public as part of her injuries. In past interviews, she has narrated how she has hurt herself while crafting or caring for the cats.