Watch: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Enjoy Baseball Date Night at Yankee Stadium

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce have taken their romance to a baseball game just a month after packing on the PDA at the U.S. Open.

On Monday, the loved-up couple made a surprise appearance at Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in New York City on Monday.

Videos shared by the MLB on X, formerly Twitter, showed Swift and her NFL star beau chatting with each other and taking in the game from their suite at Yankee Stadium.

Welcome to New York, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/bJqjGwsooH — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2024

Swift and Kelce attempted to keep a low profile in black baseball caps and jackets, though the singer paired her dark outfit with her signature red lip.

The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were also spotted enjoying some beers as they watched the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees duke it out.

The couple sat with comedian Jerrod Carmichael during the game.

Taylor Swift's reaction to Travis Kelce after Juan Soto's home run 😭 pic.twitter.com/wXSMvloQgm — MLB (@MLB) October 15, 2024

Kelce and Swift have been spending time together recently as he and the Chiefs are on "bye week," and she is on a break from her "Eras Tour."

Swift and Kelce's latest date night came just a little over a month since they attended the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sept. 8 in Queens to watch the men's final.

The two stars couldn't keep their hands off each other during the outing, with Kelce being photographed holding Swift in his arms and kissing her on the head at one point.

Swift, who looked stunning in a red gingham sundress by Reformation, and her boyfriend were also captured on camera singing along to The Darkness' "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" when it was played over the loudspeaker at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The pair were joined by Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes at their suite.

Swift is set to resume her tour later this week. She will play three "Eras Tour" dates at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

