Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Dead at 66

Paul Di'Anno, the former singer for metal band Iron Maiden, has died at the age of 66.

Di'Anno was the lead singer of the band between 1978 and 1981 and sang on the group's debut album and the follow-up Killers. Eventually, he was replaced by Bruce Dickinson, who has since remained the frontman of the band since his introduction. His passing was announced in a statement from his family.

"On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno," the statement obtained by Variety said.

"Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66. Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow up release, Killers," it continued.

No cause of death has been given at this time, though the outlet reports that Di'Anno had been struggling with illness for several years. After his years spent with Iron Maiden, Di'Anno became the frontman of the bands Battlezone and Killers, and released several solo albums.

"Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di'Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory," the statement concluded.

Iron Maiden has since paid tribute to Di'Anno in a post to the group's social media accounts.

"We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world," they said.

"We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul," the group added.

While health issues had hindered him unwell in recent years, he had still managed to perform over 100 shows since 2023 even taking to the stage in a wheelchair at times. He still had plans to perform in 2025.