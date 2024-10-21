Ozzy Osbourne Opens Up About His Declining Health: 'If This Is the End, I Can't Complain'

Ozzy Osbourne candidly acknowledged that he has come close to the brink of death. Nevertheless, he emphatically declared that he has thoroughly enjoyed his life and experiences.

The rock icon quipped to The Sun, "I'm nearly f------ dead," as he shared details about his ongoing health challenges and the particular condition that troubles him the most.

In the five past years, Osbourne has endured a total of seven surgical procedures, with his most recent being a spinal operation last year.

The Heavy Metal legend recalled a mishap that occurred while using the restroom that affected him in the long run, saying, "I lost my balance and took a tumble. When I sought medical attention, I trusted that the professionals knew what they were doing. I haven't walked properly since."

Despite his ongoing health struggles including Parkinson's disease, the 75-year-old Black Sabbath lead singer remains optimistic, saying, "If it is the end of the road, I can't complain."

Meanwhile, Osbourne also expressed longing for his homeland of England and a desire to return eventually, citing health issues that hinder his ability to travel long distances.

Additionally, he also commended his wife Sharon and his children for their support during this difficult time.

"Sharon said to me recently, 'If you had to do it over again, would you change anything?' I answered, 'No, I had a f------ great time.'"

"I miss you guys. I was supposed to come back a year ago but, because of my ill health and my disabilities, they won't let me. I've just spent a lot of money having some big extensions on my house near Beaconsfield (including an indoor pool) and I've never seen them."

"At some point, I'm definitely going to England though. If I stay there? I hope I do? Something tells me the kids will follow. Maybe Sharon will want to keep a place here and a place there, we'll see."

"I'm English but I'm becoming an American Brummie. I don't want to end my days in America."

Osbourne's latest revelation comes during a remarkable feat as he securing a second induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend.

The ceremony at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, saw the legendary "Prince Of Darkness" honored for his solo career, adding to his previous induction in 2006 as part of the Black Sabbath.

Having received these two honors, the British musician now stands among a select group of only 25 other artists who have been inducted into the Hall Of Fame on multiple occasions. This list includes legendary figures like John Lennon, Neil Young, Stevie Nicks, and Paul Simon.