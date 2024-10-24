Iron Maiden Frontman Honors Original Singer Paul Di'Anno After His Death: 'Thanks Boss'

Iron Maiden is paying its respects to its former lead singer Paul Di'Anno, who died at the age of 66.

In a video captured by fans and posted to the social media site X, current lead singer, Bruce Dickinson, honored Di'Anno when the band performed on October 22 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"I don't wanna put a downer on the proceedings at all. [but] our friend, our band member, Paul Di'Anno, passed away, as you are probably aware. And if you're not aware of that fact, you are now," Dickinson began.

Dickinson continued to pay respects to his "groundbreaking" predecessor.

"Paul was instrumental in the first two albums ... An amazing voice, devoted to rock 'n' roll right up till the last minute of his life," he continued.

As the road cheered, Dickinson then asked that they take a moment of remembrance for Di'Anno.

"For those of you who were born and still remember those early albums — when obviously I wasn't in the band and he was — and those of you who were fans of the stuff he did with Battlezone and his own projects afterward, and for anybody else that fancies having a listen to tracks like 'Remember Tomorrow' and stuff like that, which are absolutely awesome — I'm just gonna ask everybody to just take, like, a few seconds," he furthered.

"Close your eyes in silence and say — just internally, mentally — if you believe in God, if you don't believe in God, it actually doesn't matter, just believe in what you believe in and just say, 'Thanks boss, for doing what you did,'" Dickinson added.

He then went on to speak to Di'Anno directly.

"So, Paul, if you're listening, this is a little message from Minneapolis to wherever you are, upstairs or downstairs ... Minneapolis, for Paul Di'Anno, scream for me!" Dickinson concluded.

Di'Anno was the lead singer of the band between 1978 and 1981 and sang on the group's debut album and the follow-up Killers. He was eventually replaced with Dickinson, who has since been the group's frontman since his introduction.

No cause of death has been given at this time, though the outlet reports that Di'Anno had been struggling with illness for several years.

After his time with Iron Maiden, he went on to front the bands Battlezone and Killers and released several solo albums.

Iron Maiden previously honored Di'Anno with a post to their Instagram account after he died.

"We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul," they said.

Before his death, he still had plans to perform in 2025.