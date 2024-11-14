Tom Morello Promises to 'Chew His Leg Off' if Iron Maiden Misses Inclusion on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Tom Morello expressed his determination to get rock band Iron Maiden into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In an episode of The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Morello was interviewed regarding his music career, Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

During the episode, Morello shared that if he can't get Iron Maiden inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, he would "chew his leg off like a coyote in a trap."

Though Morello clarified that many artists in the rock genre deserve to be inducted, he described Iron Maiden as the "most egregious oversight" in the prestigious list.

Morello then described Iron Maiden as the "gold standard of metal bands" and despite its prominence, the band has yet to be inducted. He also revealed that Iron Maiden being there matters to him as a fan, despite Iron Maiden's current vocalist Bruce Dickinson not minding the achievement.

"I care very, very much about it," Morello shared. "So I'm gonna do all I can to get, (with) whatever limited influence I have, to get Iron Maiden in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Since 2005, Iron Maiden has been eligible for induction, with the band having been nominated in 2021 and 2023.

Earlier on October 21, Iron Maiden's original vocalist Paul Di'Anno passed away at the age of 66. Later on, his family revealed that Di'Anno's cause of death was due to a "tear in the sac around his heart" and that blood filled his main aorta artery, which caused his heart to stop.