Diddy's Lawyer Reveals 'Toughest' Struggle of Rapper in Prison Life

Diddy's lawyer has disclosed the "toughest" challenge the rapper is experiencing in prison life.

According to the People on October 10, the status of disgraced musician Sean "Diddy" Combs has been updated by one of his legal representatives. Diddy is currently imprisoned at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Marc Agnifilio, Diddy's attorney, shared that the most challenging aspect for the rapper was the food.

Agnifilio shared, "I think the food's probably the roughest part of it."

The brief comment was made outside a federal courthouse in Manhattan.

Earlier on September 20, certain details of Diddy's meal routine inside the prison were reported. The rapper starts his day at 6:00 a.m. with cereal, fruit, and breakfast cake.

On the weekends, the sets are accompanied by scrambled eggs and biscuits during lunch. The lineup focuses on main-course food choices such as hamburgers, baked fish, and beef tacos.

After the headcount at 4 p.m., dinner will be provided. The menu during this course consists of chicken fajitas, pasta, and roast beef.

To encourage a diet worth calling "heart-healthy," dinner would also include lentils, tofu, and baked beans to its vegetable-focused dishes.