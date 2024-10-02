Why Charlie Puth Thought Taylor Swift Used AI When She Wrote 'TTPD'

Charlie Puth may not be used to being complimented based on his reaction to Taylor Swift's shout-out to him on her hit song "The Tortured Poets Department."

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter stopped by SiriusXM this week for an interview, where he got asked about his response to that specific lyric on "TTPD's" title track that mentions his name.

In Swift's hit song, she voices her appreciation for Puth's talent when she sings, "We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

In response to the line, the "Attention" hitmaker revealed that he actually couldn't believe it at first. He also assumed that Swift might have used an artificial intelligence program when writing the song that's why his name is mentioned in it.

"It's quite the compliment, by the way. I thought it was AI because AI just seems to be just everywhere," he said on the radio show before sharing that he sent it to his manager, and the latter also thought the same.

READ MORE: Luke Bryan Responds to Beyoncé's CMA Snub, Suggests She Get in the Country Music 'Family'

However, when he listened to the song itself, he got convinced that Swift wrote it herself and not some AI technology. "Then, I heard a clip of it and thought that's way too smart for AI, that's way too clever — the way that it rhymed," he explained.

Puth also shared that he was surprised by the shout-out since Swift did not give him a heads-up before the release of the song. Nevertheless, he admitted that he liked the surprising gesture the pop superstar made for him.

The interview comes almost a month after the "We Don't Talk Anymore" crooner secretly tied the knot with Brooke Sansone on Sept. 7 at his family residence in Montecito, California.

"We chose the Puth family residence because we just knew Montecito would offer the perfect backdrop. I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionality. I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated," Brooke explained in an exclusive interview with Vogue published a week after their nuptials.

Puth and Sansone started dating in June 2022. The recording artist popped the question on Sept. 5, 2023.

READ ALSO: Pink Floyd Sells Music Catalogue for a Staggering Amount Despite the Members Feuding