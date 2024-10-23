Justin Timberlake Postpones 6 Tour Dates Due to Ongoing Health Issues

Justin Timberlake is postponing multiple tour dates.

The "Cry Me a River" shared on Instagram on October 22 that he would be postponing six of his Forget Tomorrow tour dates due to ongoing health issues.

"Hey guys – I haven't been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis," he shared.

Because of this, he announced that he's been forced to reschedule shows in Columbus (October 23), Detroit (October 25), Chicago (October 27), Milwaukee (October 28), St. Paul (October 31) and Grand Rapids (November 2).

"Thank you for understanding — I'll make it up to you," Timberlake finished off the post.

This is not the first time that Timberlake has had to postpone a stop on his tour. He previously postponed his show on October 8 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey shortly before the doors to the show opened. At the time, he cited an "injury that is preventing me from performing."

"I'm so disappointed to not see you all – but I'm working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y'all deserve. Thank you for understanding. Appreciate your support always. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing," he continued.

He did not describe what had prevented him from taking to the stage any further. It is unclear if it is related to his current and ongoing health issues.

Timberlake's other tour dates are currently set to continue on as planned. The trek is in support of his latest album Everything I Thought It Was, released in March of this year to less-than stellar results. Commercially, the album debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, but fell out of the region shortly after. The lead single "Selfish" was a top 20 hit on the Hot 100 chart, but the follow-up song "No Angels" did not chart.