Luke Bryan Fans Are Irate After People Keep Mistaking Him for Zach Bryan and Zac Brown

Luke Bryan fans are standing up for the country singer after a viral tweet lumped him into the same category as his fellow country stars Zach Bryan and Zac Brown on account of their similar names.

Zach Bryan has been in the headlines recently and for not so great reasons -- he announced he split from girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia after seemingly getting caught on celebrity dating app Raya, and DePaglia later claimed in a tearful video that he "discarded" her and blindsided her by publicly announcing their breakup.

This prompted one viral tweet to read, "zach bryan, luke bryan, and zach brown are all the same person to me and i'm being so serious."

zach bryan, luke bryan, and zach brown are all the same person to me and i’m being so serious — spooky hootie (@hootietheeowl) October 23, 2024

Of course, Zac Brown has also made headlines for his relationship drama this year. His estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi, claimed he asked for a divorce just nine days after their wedding party and that he was attempting to keep her silent with a lifetime NDA.

@kelly_yazdi UPDATE: On August 16th, my soon to be ex-husband Zac Brown (from Zac Brown Band) and his attorneys filed a court document stating that my “...counterclaims are baseless and premised on a false narrative.” They go on to say that, “She contends that a music video from the Zac Brown Band (“ZBB”) for the song “Beautiful Drug (feat. Avicii) – Remix” (the “Music Video”) portrayed Ms. Yazdi in a false light by using a female model intended to look like Ms. Yazdi and depicting her taking pills and consuming alcohol. She also claims that the Music Video uses her “image and likeness” without her consent and wrongly suggests that she approved the video.” They go on to say that “None of that is true… In fact, the video footage of the model Ms. Yazdi complains of was shot in 2018, years before Mr. Brown ever met Ms. Yazdi.” They also state that, “The footage was not chosen to portray or mock Ms. Yazdi—it had nothing to do with Ms. Yazdi.” So I’m here to share with you today that my team filed an Amended Complaint in federal court that sheds light on these statements by Zac and his team. Zac’s team says the music video isn’t a manipulated version of my wedding party video, and that they didn’t use my image and likeness, and that the model they used wasn’t made to portray me in a false light.. I call bullshit. What Zac did was calculated, heartless, just disgusting, and sad. But I encourage you to decide for yourselves, folks. I’ve shared the filed court documents including my wedding party video as well as the comparison video on my website for you to see. LINK IN BIO - Kelly’s Responses The truth is in the evidence. ♬ original sound - kelly_yazdi

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline Boyer, since 2006 and they share two sons together.

The tweet had Luke Bryan fans rushing to his defense.

"pls dont put luke bryan in the same category w the other two 💔," one comment reads.

"Luke Bryan is the only good man amongst them for adopting his sisters kids and raising them as his own after she passed away please do not lump him in with those miserable souls," another comment notes.

"do not loop my diva luke bryan in with zach bryan," a fan adds.

"leave luke bryan alone 😭," another fan writes.

One fan even noted that Luke Bryan was a good sport about people getting his name wrong.

"I met Luke Bryan and I called him Luke Bryant to his face lmao. He was so sweet though and put my sister and her boyfriend on his guest list for his show the night after," the tweet reads.

Still, a lot of tweets hilariously agreed with the original tweet.

"I mislabeled Luke Bryan as Zach Brown and when I was corrected, I said who cares," one tweet reads.

"WAIT ZACH AND LUKE BRYAN ARENT THE SAME PERSON?!?!?!😭," another tweet reads.

"Just realized that Zach Bryan and Luke Bryan are different people. I still don't know who either are but I do know they aren't the same," yet another comment reads.