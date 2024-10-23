Luke Bryan Fans Are Irate After People Keep Mistaking Him for Zach Bryan and Zac Brown

Luke Bryan fans are standing up for the country singer after a viral tweet lumped him into the same category as his fellow country stars Zach Bryan and Zac Brown on account of their similar names.
Zach Bryan has been in the headlines recently and for not so great reasons -- he announced he split from girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia after seemingly getting caught on celebrity dating app Raya, and DePaglia later claimed in a tearful video that he "discarded" her and blindsided her by publicly announcing their breakup.
This prompted one viral tweet to read, "zach bryan, luke bryan, and zach brown are all the same person to me and i'm being so serious."
Of course, Zac Brown has also made headlines for his relationship drama this year. His estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi, claimed he asked for a divorce just nine days after their wedding party and that he was attempting to keep her silent with a lifetime NDA.
Meanwhile, Luke Bryan has been married to his wife, Caroline Boyer, since 2006 and they share two sons together.
The tweet had Luke Bryan fans rushing to his defense.
"pls dont put luke bryan in the same category w the other two 💔," one comment reads.
"Luke Bryan is the only good man amongst them for adopting his sisters kids and raising them as his own after she passed away please do not lump him in with those miserable souls," another comment notes.
"do not loop my diva luke bryan in with zach bryan," a fan adds.
"leave luke bryan alone 😭," another fan writes.
One fan even noted that Luke Bryan was a good sport about people getting his name wrong.
"I met Luke Bryan and I called him Luke Bryant to his face lmao. He was so sweet though and put my sister and her boyfriend on his guest list for his show the night after," the tweet reads.
Still, a lot of tweets hilariously agreed with the original tweet.
"I mislabeled Luke Bryan as Zach Brown and when I was corrected, I said who cares," one tweet reads.
"WAIT ZACH AND LUKE BRYAN ARENT THE SAME PERSON?!?!?!😭," another tweet reads.
"Just realized that Zach Bryan and Luke Bryan are different people. I still don't know who either are but I do know they aren't the same," yet another comment reads.
