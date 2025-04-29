Luke Bryan Stands By Carrie Underwood As 'American Idol' Crew Blames Her for 'Ruining' the Show: Report

Luke Bryan is reportedly standing firmly behind Carrie Underwood amid growing backstage criticism over her role as a judge on American Idol."

Staff have reportedly expressed frustration with the current judging panel, which included 42-year-old Underwood for the first time during Season 23, saying that her presence at the table is harming the show's decades-long legacy. Bryan, 48, is reportedly the most vocal cast and crew member supporting her.

An insider told The US Sun, "Luke is her biggest fan and always has her back if he hears something said about her or she's not getting something."

"He's always stepping in to help when she's struggling or to defend her if someone's not happy with her."

While Lionel Richie is also reportedly fond of Underwood, it's Bryan who "really seems to stick up for her the most," the insider added.

Despite her "Idol" roots — she won the competition back in 2005 — not everyone behind the scenes has warmed to Underwood's new role on the other side of the judge's table.

A crew member told the outlet that Derwood hasn't really found her way into the job yet.

"Things started great with her, but the longer she's been a judge, the more feathers she has ruffled."

At first, the crew assumed she was just nervous and aloof, but "she's really just cold," even if they believe it wasn't on purpose.

"It still hasn't clicked with her that this is a worldwide franchise with hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars on the line."

Yet other insiders are said to believe that her influence is "destroying" the show's legacy — a claim that carries a fair bit of weight considering she is one of the more decorated winners of the show.

Luke And Carrie's Friendship

Bryan and Underwood, both country music stars based in Nashville, have known each other in the music scene for many years, but their friendship blossomed after they became co-workers on "American Idol."

Returning to Underwood's journey from contestant to judge, Bryan voiced encouragement when the season started earlier this year.

"Carrie and I had always been in the business together, but we never spent much time together," he said. "So to sit behind the desk and watch her really learn how to transition out of being the winner of 'American Idol' and a superstar to being the judge at the table — she's doing good."

He admitted joining the panel would be a steep learning curve.

"You kind of have to learn how to be a judge. It's not like you can go to 'American Idol' Judging School," Bryan said. "It will come with ups and downs but she's awesome with the kids. She has the best soul and heart."