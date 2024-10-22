Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry -- whose real name is Brianna LaPaglia -- have officially called it quits.

In a post to his Instagram Stories on October 22, Bryan confirmed the news that they are no longer a couple.

"Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart," he began.

"She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things," Bryan continued.

According to the "28" singer, the difficult year he had contributed to their breakup and he said that it would be "beneficial for both of us to go our different ways" during this time.

"I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too," he added.

Before closing out his statements, Bryan shared an apology to anyone he may have let down before indicating that he "failed people that love me," as well as himself.

Bryan's breakup comes after it was speculated that he and LaPaglia had broken up after fans seemingly spotted him on the dating app, Raya. Bryan did not comment on that aspect during his statement.

The couple has had a turbulent year as LaPaglia previously opened up about the hardship they endured after Bryan dissed Taylor Swift on X and had the Swifties after him for saying that Kanye West was better than her.

Speaking on the BFFs podcast, LaPaglia said that the intense backlash caused a rough time between them.

"That was a really bad week for me. I deleted all of my social media. I don't want to speak for Zach, but he kind of spoke for himself on Instagram. He's just going through a lot of personal s--- and I feel like I'm taking the brunt of all of it," she said.

LaPaglia shared that the couple took some time apart, but did not confirm if it was a breakup or not.

"It was a bad week where we... I mean, it's crazy. We don't post each other for a week and it took the internet by storm. He's going through a lot of personal stuff and I went home and just separated [myself]," she said.

She assured everyone that they are "OK" at the end of the interview.

The incident between Swift and Bryan caused commotion to the point that Commentator Megyn Kelly gave her two cents on the situation and slammed Bryan for apologizing to Swift, attacking his masculinity.