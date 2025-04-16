Luke Bryan Shares How He Felt About Katy Perry Going to Space: 'It Could Blow Up'

Luke Bryan shared his nerves about fellow former 'American Idol' judge Katy Perry's trip to space.

The country singer appeared on the April 15 episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' where he was asked by the host about Perry's decision to go into space earlier in the week. Bryan shared that he was taking his morning walk around his farm when he got roped into the coverage of the event after logging on to Instagram. However, he was nervous for Perry and everything that could have potentially gone wrong.

"When you have a friend, I mean, let's face it, it could blow," Bryan said of the space shuttle.

"So, I wanted it to maybe not do that," the singer added.

Kimmel asked Bryan if he saw Perry kiss the ground upon her return to Earth and Bryan shared that he would have also done that. However, he may never get the chance to go tp space as Bryan revealed that he would get a "resounding no" from his family if he were to do so.

Bryan went on to joke that he would be less worried if his fellow 'American Idol' judge Lionel Richie went to space instead of Perry.

"Lionel has lived a full life," the singer said before busting out laughing.

On April 14, Perry went to space alongside an all-female crew, including journalist Gayle King and Jeff Bezos' fiancé Lauren Sánchez. The flight lasted 10 minutes before returning to Earth. While in Space, Perry made the most of her time and revealed the setlist for her upcoming "Lifetimes Tour," slated to begin later this month.