Zach Bryan's Ex Brianna LaPaglia Claims He 'Discarded' Her and Blindsided Her With Breakup in Tearful Video

Brianna LaPaglia is opening up about her heartbreaking breakup from former boyfriend Zach Bryan in an emotional new video.

Taking to her YouTube channel, LaPaglia tore back the curtain on what happened between the couple and claims that Bryan has "discarded" her during this time.

She noted that the split just happened on Monday, October 21, and that she was "blindsided" about Bryan's post to social media.

"I've been crying for 5 days straight ... How can you give someone everything and love them so unconditionally, like, through stuff that you shouldn't. But you just love them ... and you see the good in them," she said in the clip.

As she noticeably tries to fight back tears, LaPaglia goes on to claim that Bryan has "discarded" her over the course of the last few days.

"It's really heartbreaking. I don't want to talk about details right now. I don't want to talk about it yet," she added in the video.

LaPaglia notes that she wanted to "heal privately" at this time, but Bryan's post to his Instagram about their breakup derailed that plan.

On October 22, Bryan took to his Instagram to announce that the couple had broken up in a lengthy statement.

"Brianna and me have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart," he said in a post to his Instagram Stories.

"She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things," he continued.

"I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too," Bryan added.

The "Pink Skies" singer then closed out his statement by issuing an apology to anyone he may have let down before indicating that he "failed people that love me," as well as himself.

Their breakup comes after Bryan was reportedly spotted on the dating app, Raya, with screenshots of his alleged profile circulating around social media.

Bryan and LaPaglia previously hit a rough patch after the singer called out Taylor Swift on X and shared that he preferred Kanye West over her. LaPaglia addressed the controversy on the BFFs podcast.

"That was a really bad week for me. I deleted all of my social media. I don't want to speak for Zach, but he kind of spoke for himself on Instagram. He's just going through a lot of personal s--- and I feel like I'm taking the brunt of all of it," she said.

"It was a bad week where we... I mean, it's crazy. We don't post each other for a week and it took the internet by storm. He's going through a lot of personal stuff and I went home and just separated [myself]," LaPaglia added.

Despite this, she assured fans that they were "OK" at the time.