Justin Bieber Makes Rare Pubic Appearance Amid Ongoing Diddy Drama With Wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is once again making a rare public appearance.

The music superstar stepped out with his wife Hailey Bieber, when she threw a lavish dinner party for her skincare brand Rhode on October 23. The event was held at Los Angeles hotspot Funk.

While Hailey was decked out in a masculine, suit approach, Bieber played it much more mellow with an open flannel shirt and baggy jeans.

Justin and Hailey Bieber leaving the Funke’s Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California (October 23) pic.twitter.com/g4atDMy2bQ — BieberRoots Media (@M_BieberRootsPT) October 24, 2024

Justin Bieber arriving for the Rhode Skin’s Barrier Butter launch event at Funke’s Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California (October 23) pic.twitter.com/JIZOFpEwXT — BieberRoots Media (@M_BieberRootsPT) October 24, 2024

Kendall and Kylie Jenner also attended the party as well as Lori Harvey, Bella Hadid and Lauren Perez, Page Six reports.

Justin's rare public appearance comes at a turbulent time for the singer. A report from TMZ shared that he is currently debating suing his former business managers for mishandling his money after he reportedly lost out on a lot of money.

The outlet did not share how much money Bieber allegedly lost at the hands of his former managers, however, it notes Bieber is considering taking legal action. According to the report, some of Bieber's team want him to sue, while others on the team do not want him to and claim that Bieber's money loss is his own fault due to his spending habits.

The past year has not been an easy one for Bieber who has been thrust back into the spotlight due to his relationship with Diddy and the legal problems surrounding the former Bad Boy exec.

An insider recently told Radar Online that Justin is barely eating and Hailey fears that the current situation may take a toll on the singer. The outlet reports that Hailey has tried to get Justin into therapy.

While the couple has seen their fair share of hardships over the year, they had a bright spot when they welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August. He is their first child together.