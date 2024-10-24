Drake Celebrates His 38th Birthday by Dropping $50,000 at the Strip Club After Dinner With His Parents

Drake had the night of his life, but first he had dinner with his parents.

The best-selling rapper was in Houston on October 23 to celebrate his 38th birthday. In videos posted to X, the evening started out relatively tame with him having a lovely dinner with his parents.

During the dinner with his parents, he had a a giant 3-piece cake that included plenty of sparklers to hammer home the moment.

drake celebrating his birthday with his parents





However, the evening took a turn and Drake then moved on from dinner with his parents to a night out with the boys at a strip club. He hit up Area 29 with some friends. In the clips, Drake can be seen handing out wads of cash to various strippers.

Other videos from the even include a short clip of a mountain of money. Another clip showed people walking in with various stacks of cash that filled up their arms. The amount was at least $50,000,000 that came in.

Drake had Area 29 in Houston going crazy last night for his birthday

While he had a fun night out. Some of Drake's friends took to social media to celebrate his milestone birthday. Sexyy Red shared several pictures of the two of them. Some of them included them holding on to each other while another showed Drake watching Sexxy Red dance on a table.

"Happy Birthday to one of the nicest most humblest person I kno 🫶🏽🫶🏽 LOVE U BD ENJOY YO MONTH," she captioned the post.

The two of them previously collaborated on songs "Rich Baby Daddy" and "U My Everything."

At the strip club, Drake reportedly previewed a new song called "Plot Twist" as well. In the clip of the song posted to X, he can be seen rapping along to the track. The song appears to reference running with dudes from Toronto who aren't for games.