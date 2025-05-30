Kanye West's Surprising Link to Trump's Pardon of Infamous Gang Leader Serving 6 Life Sentences Revealed

President Donald Trump granted a commutation to Larry Hoover, the 74-year-old co-founder of the notorious Gangster Disciples, commuting the life sentences Hoover had served in federal prison.

Hoover was serving six life sentences for a multi-year raft of convictions on conspiracy, extortion, and drug charges.

Hoover, who was initially sentenced in the 1990s, had been convicted of running a criminal enterprise and was accused of the 1973 murder of a rival drug dealer. Nevertheless, as harsh as his sentences were, the former gang leader subsequently disavowed his former allies, stating in a 2022 letter to the court, "I am no longer a member, leader, or even an elder statesman of the Gangster Disciples. I want nothing to do with it now and forever."

Kanye West's Persistent Advocacy

Kanye West publicly celebrated the pardon, taking to X to express his gratitude, saying, "WORDS CAN'T EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE FOR OUR DEVOTED ENDURING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FOR FREEING LARRY HOOVER."

JUST IN: Kanye West Praises President Trump for Freeing Larry Hoover as 2018 Oval Office Video Resurfaces: “Words Can’t Express My Gratitude” pic.twitter.com/ZjRkavJs1B — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) May 28, 2025

The rapper has spent almost a decade campaigning for Hoover's release. His work involved organizing a 2021 Los Angeles benefit concert, where he reconciled his widely publicized differences with Drake.

The rapper himself took to Instagram at the time, sharing, "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest. I'm asking Drake... to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover."

On december 9th 2021, the two biggest artists alive, Ye & Drake, came together for the ”FREE LARRY HOOVER benefit concert”.



They performed their biggest hits and created internet history in the name of Larry Hoover. pic.twitter.com/PS9gsSU3M5 — Ghost Town 👻 (@GhostTownYZY) May 28, 2025

Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was also one of the celebrities to signal her support for the cause and throw her backing behind the concert and the message to "Free Larry Hoover."

Family and Legal Team React

Hoover's son, Larry Hoover Jr., attributed Kanye for sparking further attention to the case during an interaction with TMZ.

"The process started a long time ago with Kanye. Kanye put us on the platform. He had a very big part because he started it all off. He put us on the platform. He took us to the White House on his platform when he didn't have to do that."

Larry Hoover Jr Thanks Ye FkA Kanye West for all his efforts in helping free his father Larry Hoover 🤍

Thank You Ye pic.twitter.com/SEXhIU0xYH — Dee (@lowkydee) May 29, 2025

A statement from Hoover's lawyers praised the ruling, "Despite the Court's unwillingness to do the right thing, Mr. Hoover has been able to keep his voice alive through the incredible work of many advocates and supporters. Thankfully, Mr. Hoover's pleas were heard by President Trump who took action to deliver justice for Mr. Hoover. We are thrilled to see that Mr. Hoover will be released from Federal Custody."

Kanye first lobbied then-President Trump for Hoover's release in 2018, but the request was denied at that time. Only in the latest wave of pardons and commutations did Hoover receive a commutation of his sentence.