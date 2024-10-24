Wiz Khalifa Indicted on Drug Charges After Smoking a Joint on Stage in Romania

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is facing serious consequences after smoking a joint onstage at the Beach, Please! festival in Costinesti, Romania.

During his set at the popular music festival on July 13, the 37-year-old artist lit a joint in typical Khalifa fashion. However, Romanian laws strictly prohibit the recreational and medical use of marijuana. He was arrested following his performance, though eventually let go.

He soon took to social media to apologize for the incident, saying he didn't mean any disrespect when he lit the joint on stage. "Last night's show was amazing. I didn't mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up onstage," Khalifa wrote on X. "They were very respectful and let me go. I'll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time."

Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big ass joint next time — Wizzlemania (@wizkhalifa) July 14, 2024

However, he may not be out of the woods just yet. Prosecutors from the country's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) have finished the investigation and indicted the rapper under his real name— Cameron Jibril Thomaz. The rapper, who operates the cannabis brand Khalifa Kush, is being charged with possession of 18.53 grams of cannabis.

"Investigations revealed that during a performance at a music festival in the Costinești resort, Constanța County, he possessed more than 18 grams of cannabis (a risk drug) and consumed another quantity of cannabis on stage in the form of a hand-rolled cigarette," DICOT stated.

Despite the charges, it's unclear whether Khalifa will actually go through trial or imprisonment, though he could face up to three years in prison.